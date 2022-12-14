Together, Food Bank for the Heartland share fruitful food recovery partnership

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time when at least 1 in 10 Americans face food insecurity, the country still has a huge problem with food waste. It’s estimated that nearly 40% of all food in America is wasted.

With Feeding America providing food recovery blueprints for non-profit food banks and companies, non-profits like Food Bank for the Heartland and Together are able to find more ways to see that recovered meat, produce and bakery goods wind up on the tables of local families.

One way they are doing it is by sharing a man and a truck.

The man is 62-year-old Mack Franklin, who grew up in Omaha and has driven trucks for the past several decades. For the last four years, he’s spent the time behind the wheel of a refrigerated food truck owned by FBFTH and working the hand trucks as an employee of Together to recover food from local grocery stores that might otherwise wind up in a dumpster. The partnership is a success, adding to the number of pick-ups the food bank does while also focusing on some of the needs unique to Together.

