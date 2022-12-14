Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a stolen truck in northeast Lincoln.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to Pinnacle Bank, off 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, on an ATM tamper alarm.

According to LPD, the ATM was pulled from the base and laying in the parking lot.

LPD said a 2006 Ford F250 was located in the area and determined to be the vehicle used in the attempt.

Investigators believe the truck had been stolen earlier in the morning from the area of Lamont and Lakeshore Drives.

Total damage to the machine and surrounding infrastructure is estimated at $104,000, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

