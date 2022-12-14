Super Nintendo World to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (Gray News) - The first Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in Southern California in early 2023.

According to Universal Studios Hollywood, the highly anticipated theme park will transport guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach to be part of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The newly expanded area is scheduled to open on Feb. 17, 2023, with immersive experiences, attractions and dining options.

Guests will access the new area through a warp pipe where they will find the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride located within Bowser’s Castle.

Representatives with the park said the ride is one of the most complex rides ever built. It will propel riders into a multi-dimensional experience in environments from the Mario Kart games.

The Mario Kart ride will also feature a variety of outcomes, giving riders a new look and experience each time they ride.

The immersive land will feature Bowser’s Castle along with dining options like the Toadstool Cafe and other interactive areas including a 1-UP Factory for Nintendo-themed merchandise.

More information is available online from Universal Studio Hollywood.

