Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly with some snow showers later this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures aren’t all that bad this morning near 30 degrees. No snow to deal with early this morning aside from a few flurries near Norfolk and Wayne. Mostly cloudy skies will stick with us again today as well. Highs in the upper 30s won’t really feel all that warm unfortunately.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

There could be a few snow showers develop and move a little farther east through our area this afternoon into the evening. Minimal accumulation if any at all.

Snow Chances (WOWT)

The wind gusts won’t be a huge issue today with gusts 25-30 mph from the south this morning that should back off some this afternoon.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Snow chances will increase overnight into Thursday morning leading us into our 6 First Alert Weather Day. Just enough light to moderate snow with some heavy bursts will be possible Thursday morning. Combined with the wind gusts to 45 mph and we could have some issues on the roads for a while. Check out the latest on the 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Thursday afternoon will just be cloudy and windy and those cold conditions will continue right into Friday as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

