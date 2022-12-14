Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly with some snow showers later this afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures aren’t all that bad this morning near 30 degrees. No snow to deal with early this morning aside from a few flurries near Norfolk and Wayne. Mostly cloudy skies will stick with us again today as well. Highs in the upper 30s won’t really feel all that warm unfortunately.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

There could be a few snow showers develop and move a little farther east through our area this afternoon into the evening. Minimal accumulation if any at all.

Snow Chances
Snow Chances(WOWT)

The wind gusts won’t be a huge issue today with gusts 25-30 mph from the south this morning that should back off some this afternoon.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

Snow chances will increase overnight into Thursday morning leading us into our 6 First Alert Weather Day. Just enough light to moderate snow with some heavy bursts will be possible Thursday morning. Combined with the wind gusts to 45 mph and we could have some issues on the roads for a while. Check out the latest on the 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Thursday afternoon will just be cloudy and windy and those cold conditions will continue right into Friday as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
Fifth teen arrested in Omaha for fatal Halloween assault
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute
Thursday AM snow
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold arrives with snow chances, Thursday commute impacts
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska