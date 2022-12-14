Ralston laundromat robbed; Omaha Police looking for suspect

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers.
(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a Ralston laundromat Wednesday morning.

An employee at Anytime Laundry in Ralston told officers that a man jumped over the counter, claimed he had a weapon, and demanded money. He got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, wearing all black.

Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be submitted at omahacrimestoppers.org and the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
Fifth teen arrested in Omaha for fatal Halloween assault
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute

Latest News

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to appear on U.S. postage stamp series
Omaha Police crime scene
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
The crackdown on TikTok by state governments is growing.
North Dakota governor bans TikTok in executive agencies
Mack Franklin recovers fresh food from area stores
Together, Food Bank for the Heartland share fruitful food recovery partnership