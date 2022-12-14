Ralston laundromat robbed; Omaha Police looking for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a Ralston laundromat Wednesday morning.

An employee at Anytime Laundry in Ralston told officers that a man jumped over the counter, claimed he had a weapon, and demanded money. He got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, wearing all black.

Anyone with information can call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can also be submitted at omahacrimestoppers.org and the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.