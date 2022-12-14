Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
The pedestrian died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night.
Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Ore., lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
Thomas was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Omaha Police is still investigating.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.