Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha

The pedestrian died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Omaha Police crime scene
Omaha Police crime scene(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night.

Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Ore., lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.

Thomas was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Omaha Police is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
Fifth teen arrested in Omaha for fatal Halloween assault
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute

Latest News

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to appear on U.S. postage stamp series
Ralston laundromat robbed; Omaha Police looking for suspect
The crackdown on TikTok by state governments is growing.
North Dakota governor bans TikTok in executive agencies
Mack Franklin recovers fresh food from area stores
Together, Food Bank for the Heartland share fruitful food recovery partnership