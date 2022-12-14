Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night.

Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Ore., lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.

Thomas was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Omaha Police is still investigating.

