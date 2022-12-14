One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver of the utility truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested last week in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Authorities: Kansas man arrested in Belize will be in Omaha jail this week
Fifth teen arrested in Omaha for fatal Halloween assault

Latest News

Omaha students can ride city buses free for another year
Some retirees near Council Bluffs are outraged over an outage.
Slow outage repair upsets CenturyLink customers around Council Bluffs
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to appear on U.S. postage stamp
Ralston laundromat robbed; Omaha Police looking for suspect
Omaha Police crime scene
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha