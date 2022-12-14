Omaha students can ride city buses free for another year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro Transit is continuing a pilot program that will let all elementary and high school students ride city buses for free.

Thanks to a partnership with the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education, all Kindergarten through 12th-grade students can ride Metro and ORBT buses around Omaha during service hours at no charge. The K-12 Rides Free program began in May of 2021.

High school students will be required to show a valid student ID when boarding. Those who don’t have such identification can get one from Metro.

Identification will not be required for youth attending elementary and middle schools.

The pilot program is designed to provide greater access to public transportation as the city’s education sector continues to grow.

Metro provided over 128,000 rides to students between August and November of this year. Those students made up about 11% of overall ridership in that timeframe, and marks about a 150% increase from the program’s first year.

Metro officials say they’re happy to help give students “reliable access to education, jobs, and other opportunities throughout the Metro area.”

Metro says student ridership is four times what it was in 2019, and is on track to provide over a quarter-million student rides this year.

Students or parents can check out Metro’s interactive route map or use the MyRide app.

