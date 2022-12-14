Malvern, Iowa grocery store owner talks rebuild one year after devastating fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just 40 minutes southeast of Omaha, the small town of Malvern, Iowa, lost its only grocery store one year ago.

Around 5:30 p.m. on December 13, 2021, Tom Mulholland got the call that no one ever wants to get.

“I’d gone home, I hadn’t even done anything yet, I’d been sitting for a few minutes and I got the phone call that I needed to hurry back to the store, that it was on fire,” Mulholland tells 6 News on Tuesday.

His grocery store, Mulholland Grocery, which has been in his family since the 1870s, was engulfed in flames. Mulholland recalls rushing into the store and grabbing a fire extinguisher.

“I ran in and I looked into the back room and I opened a door, they had it shut, and I couldn’t see anything. The smoke was so thick and so black.”

To this day, it’s unclear what caused the blaze, which took hours for the 27 volunteer fire departments who arrived to control.

“You know the next morning I put a post up on Facebook and apologized to my ancestors, to the people that had sweat and put their blood and life into it for over 100 years, and you know, I let it disappear,” Mulholland adds tearfully.

But over the last year, Mulholland has been making plans to return. He hopes to break ground on the new building in early spring if the weather allows.

“We’re trying to make it look as historically connected to the community as possible, we don’t want to just put up a Quonset hut to get there as quickly as we can.”

Mulholland says he’s doing it for his community, which has become a food desert since the store burned down last year.

“There is no fresh produce, there is no fresh vegetables, no fresh meat. So the people in town are now making their shopping trips last longer, they’re eating more processed foods, canned foods, and their diets are suffering and that means their health is suffering,” Mulholland says.

Now, Mulholland is doing everything he can to ensure the future of Malvern and Mulholland Grocery is better than ever.

“I’ve been trying to use my time to rebuild to make things stronger in the future, I just finished a 13-week business course, I needed foot surgery for a decade and I’m recovering from that now so I can be stronger when I come back,” he says. “And I’m trying to make the business strong enough so I can sell it to someone else and they’ll still be there to take care of my community in 20 years, long after I’m not working anymore.”

Mulholland says the support from the community and region since the blaze has been overwhelming in the best way. When his new store reopens at the end of next year or early 2024, the first people he wants to recognize are the fire departments who helped saved the other buildings on the block that night.

