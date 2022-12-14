Iowa governor bans TikTok on state-owned devices

(MGN Online)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a directive to ban TikTok on state-owned devices.

Reynolds is the latest of multiple governors to ban TikTok on state-owned devices, citing national security risks.

“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk,” said Gov. Reynolds in a statement. “They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity.”

RELATED: New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide

The directive issued to the Iowa Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer is effective immediately and bans TikTok on state-owned devices. It also prohibits state agencies from having TikTok accounts.

