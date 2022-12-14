Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold arrives with snow chances, Thursday commute impacts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a day of showers our skies briefly clear Tuesday night. Overnight into Wednesday cold air moves in and on the back side of our system we’ll transition to a chance for snow as clouds fill back in. We will see on and off snow showers and flurries Wednesday with very little accumulation, mainly trace amounts.

Snow showers Wednesday (wowt)

We have a better chance for snow showers Thursday morning timing out to arrive ahead of the AM commute snow will continue through the morning drive. Combined with gusty winds this may create times of low visibility and slick roads.

Thursday AM snow (wowt)

We have made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of the potential commute impacts due to the timing. Accumulation in the Metro stays under an inch.

6FAWD Thursday AM (wowt)

Cold settles in late week with a fall to the 20s. Another round of brutally cold air arrives next week that will drop highs to the teens and eventually the single digits.

10 day forecast (wowt)

