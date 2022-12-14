Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to appear on U.S. postage stamp series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bob is getting its own stamp.

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, a popular stop for residents and visitors alike, is set to be featured on a series of four first-class bulk mail U.S. postage stamps featuring bridges from the region.

The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is being featured in a series of U.S. postage stamps in 2023. (USPS)

Other stamps in the series, which can be purchased in coils of 3,000 and 10,000, will include the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Conn.; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Ill.

The U.S. Postal Service announced the stamps in its latest release of 2023 stamps, which include a tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis, the artist behind the renowned children’s book “Strega Nona,” microorganisms, and more.

Previously announced postage stamps to be released in the coming year include a tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and author Toni Morrison, pop artist Roy Lichtenstein, womens soccer, railroad stations from around the country, endangered species and waterfalls, school buses and more.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.