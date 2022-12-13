Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID

Douglas County Health says COVID levels are the highest they’ve been since their surveillance program began.
Wastewater is now used to track viruses in Nebraska
By Bella Caracta
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartlet-Hunt is an engineering professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.

“As you can see, the tubing that comes up through the box and into the sampler, so this sampler collects the water into these containers and this one is set to collect in a couple of days. And what we take back to the lab are basically these small wastewater samples that we can then analyze for the COVID concentration,” Bartlet-Hunt said.

The latest report shows concentrations of COVID are classified as “very high” and “increasing.” When tested for COVID, it may be because we’ve been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. As more people test at home, or not at all, that can obscure what’s really spreading in the community.

“Now that people aren’t doing much testing, that there’s more at-home testing that isn’t getting reported, it doesn’t track as well,” Bartlet-Hunt said.

RELATED: Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater

Justin Frederick, an epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department, said wastewater testing gives the health department a 10-day lead.

“It helps us plan for what’s coming, and it also helps with our messaging to the general public about precautions they can be taking to prevent the transmission of COVID,” said Frederick.

Testing wastewater isn’t new, but it is new to Nebraska. The infrastructure was built here because of COVID. It could be used to test for other viruses like the flu and was used to detect polio in New York wastewater earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
Courtney Anderson
Hickman daycare worker charged after spraying child in face with soap-water solution
Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
2 arrested after Nebraska troopers find 170+ pounds of drugs in separate incidents

Latest News

Omaha Police is urging caution after a few people were robbed when connecting with people from...
Omaha Police warn of robberies connected to dating websites
Wastewater is now used to track viruses in Nebraska
Using wastewater to track viral infections in Nebraska
An Omaha area veterans turns 103
Omaha area WW2 veteran turns 103
The OPS superintendent is resigning
OPS Superintendent resigning in summer 2023
The Omaha City Council has approved the streetcar project
Omaha City Council approves streetcar project