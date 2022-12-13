Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartlet-Hunt is an engineering professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.

“As you can see, the tubing that comes up through the box and into the sampler, so this sampler collects the water into these containers and this one is set to collect in a couple of days. And what we take back to the lab are basically these small wastewater samples that we can then analyze for the COVID concentration,” Bartlet-Hunt said.

The latest report shows concentrations of COVID are classified as “very high” and “increasing.” When tested for COVID, it may be because we’ve been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. As more people test at home, or not at all, that can obscure what’s really spreading in the community.

“Now that people aren’t doing much testing, that there’s more at-home testing that isn’t getting reported, it doesn’t track as well,” Bartlet-Hunt said.

Justin Frederick, an epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department, said wastewater testing gives the health department a 10-day lead.

“It helps us plan for what’s coming, and it also helps with our messaging to the general public about precautions they can be taking to prevent the transmission of COVID,” said Frederick.

Testing wastewater isn’t new, but it is new to Nebraska. The infrastructure was built here because of COVID. It could be used to test for other viruses like the flu and was used to detect polio in New York wastewater earlier this year.

