Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly, soggy & windy Tuesday brings some needed rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rounds of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will continue through the morning hours. The heaviest will be before 9am then on and off showers will be possible through as late 3pm this afternoon.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Along with the rain, some very gusty winds are likely from the southeast. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible during the day. That will result in a chilly, wind driven rain.

Wind gusts (WOWT)

After 3pm today, we’re in line to see a little late day sunshine. As a matter of fact the 3-6pm window may be the best 3 hours of the week. Temps will jump into the mid 40s with some brief clearing in that time.

Tuesday Forecast (wowt)

Clouds will roll back in tonight and bring the potential for a flurries to the area by Wednesday morning. There is the chance of on and off flurries the rest of Wednesday with little to no accumulation expected.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

It will be colder Wednesday but just warm enough to do a little melting of the flurries. There is the threat of more on and off snow showers Thursday as well and those too will have a tough time accumulating. I would expect a slow accumulation of less than an inch Thursday with some gusty northwest wind to blow it around.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Snow (WOWT)

