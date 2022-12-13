Omaha Police investigating robberies, assaults tied to dating sites
Police are asking the community to keep up their guard online.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating multiple robberies and assaults involving victims who were set up through dating sites by suspects.
OPD said in a Tweet that victims used dating websites to arrange to meet a potential companion -- only to be met with suspects of robbery or assault.
Police reports obtained by 6 News show three incidents between September and November of this year. The victims described the suspects as two or three Black men in their 20s or 30s, wearing dark hoodies, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and masks.
The victims -- all three of them over the age of 50 -- were robbed at gunpoint. One of the suspects reportedly carried an AK-47 rifle. One victim was shot; all three had their phones and wallets taken from them.
To help protect yourself, the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) offers these tips:
- Use different photos for your dating profile. This makes it more difficult for others to find you on social media.
- Avoid connecting with suspicious accounts. If the account has no picture or bio, use caution interacting with them.
- Look for your companion on social media. Make sure they aren’t misleading you by using a fake profile.
- If a user seems suspicious, report and block them.
- Never respond to a request for money.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.