Omaha City Council discusses streetcar, park renovations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is meeting today to discuss the streetcar and other topics.

Discussion and a vote is being held on the $360 million bond to pay for the streetcar project and associated lease agreements.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has said the streetcar can be built without a tax increase, and that the taxes created from those who want to build along the route are expected to cover it.

The Omaha streetcar line would go from 42nd and Farnam streets to downtown using Harney Street most of the way. It would loop around The RiverFront and head to the convention center on 10th Street before heading back again on Farnam Street. That is the agreed-upon alignment; where it stops and a few other details are all part of the design phase.

Besides the bonds, the next step for the Streetcar Authority is to determine whether to make a combined order for six streetcars. and just because the city has permission doesn’t mean it will issue all of the bonds — and it will be done at different stages.

Other topics up for discussion include funding for renovations at Pipal, Hitchcock, and Mandan Parks.

El Pollo Tote also has its liquor license up for renewal. Neighbors have complained of loud noises late at night and trash scattered through the area.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.