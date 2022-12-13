Omaha bars want in on COVID relief money

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, applications opened and closed for Douglas County restaurants to get thousands in COVID relief money from ARPA funds.

It closed the same day it opened because of such high demand and a limited amount of funds.

But bars say they could use the help too.

Chad Shoeman runs things at five bars in the Blackstone District. COVID was not an easy time for anyone, but it hit restaurants and bars especially.

“We bail out the big corporations with millions and billions of dollars and then they scoff at giving the mom-and-pop restaurants a little bit of money,” said Shoeman.

“Within about two weeks of the bar shutting down it was a ghost town,” he said.

That’s why Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh pushed through a new pilot program to alleviate the stress the pandemic brought on.

He says the Restaurant Assistance Program is the first of its kind with the county’s ARPA funds.

“The devil’s in the details. We are pressing ahead with this as quickly as we can. But there were a number of technical hurdles both from the ARPA compliance point of view and just getting it up and running to make it as flawless as possible,” said Cavanaugh.

The commissioner allocated $700,000 from his pot of $2.5 million. That money will go to up to 70 restaurants in Omaha.

Although Shoeman says bars want in too.

“$5,000, $10,000 to your average citizen or bar or restaurant is huge,” he said.

When asked, Cavanaugh said his restaurant assistance program is a pilot that he hopes to expand.

“I’m very interested in trying to expand the program to include other small businesses impacted by the pandemic,” he said.

But he said he can’t do it alone; he needs collaboration between other commissioners, the county, and the city.

“Part of the pilot program is to incentivize them to see how popular and well run this thing is so they come down and do more, a lot more,” said Cavanaugh.

And according to Shoeman, it’s needed: “Keep helping. The mom-and-pop shops need you. Keep helping. Keep giving it to us.”

Cavanaugh told 6 News that there is about $100 million left in COVID relief money between the city and county at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.