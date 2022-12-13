Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state judge has blocked an effort to ban most abortions in Iowa by upholding a court decision made three years ago.

Judge Celene Gogerty found Monday that there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

“I’m very disappointed in the ruling filed today by the district court, but regardless of the outcome, this case was always going to the Iowa Supreme Court,” Reynolds said. “We will appeal this decision immediately. As the Iowa and US Supreme Courts have made clear, there is no fundamental right to an abortion. The decision of the people’s representatives to protect life should be honored, and I believe the court will ultimately do so. As long as I’m Governor, I will continue to fight for the sanctity of life and for the unborn.”

Current law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision.

That law prohibited abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy and is often before many women know they’re pregnant.

