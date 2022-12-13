I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Highway 30 from North Platte to the Wyoming border due to poor travel conditions.

Authorities are anticipating I-80 and Highway 30 closures will continue eastward as parking and services fill up in communities and truck stops along the route.

The Nebraska State Patrol has reported that roads in the Nebraska Panhandle are impassable at this time as the winter storm continues.

Stay up to date on travel conditions and road closures with 511 Nebraska
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
