Federal court sentences Omaha man to 11 years for distributing child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Brandon Lanza, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 11 years in prison for distribution of child pornography. In Sept. 2019, police received Cybertip reports from Discord and Facebook that a user was distributing child porn in chats. The chats involved the discussion of plans to abuse specific children. Police identified Lanza as the suspect and the IP address connected to the account was allegedly for Lanza’s Omaha apartment. The children discussed in the chats were also allegedly known by Lanza through his personal life. Investigators also say that sometimes that the users in the chats would log on from an IP address associated with Omaha Public Schools, where Lanza was employed as an IT administrator.

Joseph Thompson, 24, of Lincoln was sentenced Monday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 8 years and 4 months in prison for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In April 2021 Lincoln Police searched a hotel room and found a backpack with drugs and a firearm magazine speed loader. The gun was found to be stolen out of Texas. Hotel surveillance allegedly showed Thompson carrying the backpack into the hotel room. Police interviewed Thompson who admitted to having drugs. Police searched his phone after getting a warrant and allegedly found evidence of drug dealing. Videos on the phone also allegedly showed Thompson with various guns, including a video in which he threatened to kill unknown people.

Adam Bates, 37, of Lincoln was sentenced Dec. 2 by Judge John M. Gerrard to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography. In 2016, Bates’ parole officer told the Nebraska State Patrol that Bates had a cellphone, which was in violation of his parole. Investigators spoke with Bates and he allegedly admitted he had cell phones. He also allegedly consented to a search of the phones. Investigators found child porn saved on one of the phones he had. Bates was on parole at the time from a 2011 conviction for possession of child porn.

Marvin Stockdale, 41, of Omaha was sentenced Dec. 2 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 5 years and 6 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In Nov. 2021, officers stopped Stockdale’s vehicle and Stockdale exited the vehicle before allegedly resisting officers and trying to flee. Stockdale was arrested and officers found a pistol with an extended magazine in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Stockdale wasn’t allowed to have a gun for prior felony convictions, including three gun-related offenses, including a 1997 conviction for second-degree murder out of Missouri.

Jeffrey Rongish, 39, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 10 years in prison for accessing with intent to view child pornography. Rongish was convicted previously for receiving child porn and was on supervised release in Nov. 2020. Rongish allegedly told his probation officer he again viewed images of child porn. A search of his electronic devices allegedly showed evidence of file-wiping software and artifacts of child porn.

Fernando Lopez-Reyes, 35, of Colton, California, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 8 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine, N-Ethylhexedrone, and Alprazolam, and conspiracy to launder money. The Department of Justice says Lopez-Reyes is a member of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that made and sold steroids and other controlled substances throughout the county using a private Facebook group as a storefront. The DTO also used the USPS to ship drugs. Lopez-Reyes allegedly operated a clandestine lab from an apartment in Colton, California, to produce steroids. Lopez-Reyes also was accused of importing steroids and other substances from China.

