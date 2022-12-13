Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Rain chances through Tuesday, cold on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances build with our next system through Monday night, especially after 8-9PM... Showers will become more widespread and consistent with chances for a few overnight thunderstorms. Rain is a guarantee Tuesday morning with the most widespread and heavy rain falling through the morning commute. Around 10 AM we see a lull with another round close to midday. Chances dwindle for the rest of the day with some breaks in the clouds by mid afternoon. We’ll reach highs in the mid 40s to low 50s Tuesday.

Tuesday rain chances (wowt)

The rain will be beneficial for us with totals climbing up to an inch for some:

Rain potential through Tuesday (wowt)

Overnight into Wednesday cold air moves in and on the back side of our system we’ll transition to a chance for snow. While the heaviest snow totals stay well to our W and N we will see on and off snow showers and flurries Wednesday with a better chance for snow showers Thursday. Combined with gusty winds this may create times of low visibility. Accumulation in the Metro stays under an inch.

Changing to snow (wowt)

Cold settles in late week with a fall to the 20s. Another round of cold air arrives next week that will drop highs to the teens.

10 day forecast (wowt)

