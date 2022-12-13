Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Canada-based TC Energy had recovered almost 2,200 barrels of oil mixed with water from the 14,000-barrel spill.

It occurred last week on a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

The EPA also said the company had recovered 435 barrels from the ruptured pipeline. That brings the total amount of oil and water recovered to almost 2,600 barrels.

