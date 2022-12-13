Company starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill

Cleanup is underway for a large oil spill
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The company operating a pipeline that leaked about 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek is recovering at least a small part of it.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday that Canada-based TC Energy had recovered almost 2,200 barrels of oil mixed with water from the 14,000-barrel spill.

It occurred last week on a creek running through rural pastureland in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

RELATED: Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill

The EPA also said the company had recovered 435 barrels from the ruptured pipeline. That brings the total amount of oil and water recovered to almost 2,600 barrels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
Courtney Anderson
Hickman daycare worker charged after spraying child in face with soap-water solution
Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
2 arrested after Nebraska troopers find 170+ pounds of drugs in separate incidents

Latest News

Omaha City Council discusses streetcar, park renovations
Blizzard conditions impact roads in western Nebraska
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
Omaha Public Schools' superintendent is resigning
OPS superintendent to resign
Cleanup is underway for a large oil spill
Keystone Pipeline oil spill contained in Kansas