Authorities: Kansas man will be in Omaha jail this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kansas man wanted in connection to the disappearance of an Omaha woman will soon be back in Nebraska.

The Douglas County Attorney told 6 News on Tuesday to expect Aldrick Scott to be in an Omaha jail by the end of the week.

The retired military man was arrested in the Central American country of Belize last week, then put on a plane to Houston with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service the next day. Investigators had been looking for him for 18 days.

Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He is wanted by the Douglas County Sheriff in the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha in November. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Here’s what’s odd: At first, Scott told the Texas court that he intended to fight extradition to Nebraska. That’s his right — it just delays the end result; but the end result is that he would eventually end up here to face kidnapping charges after a governor’s warrant forced his hand.

And then Monday, for some reason, Scott decided to waive extradition — he wasn’t going to fight it. That clears the way for a team with the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force to pick him up and bring him back to Douglas County.

But detectives haven’t said whether they have a clearer idea of what happened to his ex-girlfriend, Cari Allen. She was last seen Nov. 19 — more than three weeks ago — at her home near 168th and Bondo streets.

Cari Allen, 43 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

There have been numerous tips to the Douglas County Sheriff, followed by countless searches — but still no sign of the 43-year-old mother.

Scott is expected to be dropped off at the Douglas County Jail later this week to face the pending charges of kidnapping Allen.

Allen was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, near her west Omaha home. Since that time, authorities have conducted searches at a home in Topeka, Kan., and at the landfill in Bennington.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.