6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While flurries will be possible on Wednesday, the greatest chance to see impactful weather this week will be Thursday morning.

Occasional snow showers will move through the metro between 3 AM and noon.

Thursday Morning Snow Showers (WOWT)

These snow showers could briefly be intense though totals likely end up under an inch.

Thursday Morning Snow Totals (WOWT)

Still, with the wind gusting up to 40 miles per hour out of the northwest as the snow is falling, low visibility is a high concern for drivers during the commute.

Thursday Morning Wind Gusts (WOWT)

This will be especially true in more open areas where the snow will blow around more easily.

Slick spots may also develop during this time frame.

