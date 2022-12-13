6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute

6 First Alert Day Thursday
6 First Alert Day Thursday(WOWT)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While flurries will be possible on Wednesday, the greatest chance to see impactful weather this week will be Thursday morning.

Occasional snow showers will move through the metro between 3 AM and noon.

Thursday Morning Snow Showers
Thursday Morning Snow Showers(WOWT)

These snow showers could briefly be intense though totals likely end up under an inch.

Thursday Morning Snow Totals
Thursday Morning Snow Totals(WOWT)

Still, with the wind gusting up to 40 miles per hour out of the northwest as the snow is falling, low visibility is a high concern for drivers during the commute.

Thursday Morning Wind Gusts
Thursday Morning Wind Gusts(WOWT)

This will be especially true in more open areas where the snow will blow around more easily.

Slick spots may also develop during this time frame.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
Courtney Anderson
Hickman daycare worker charged after spraying child in face with soap-water solution
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
2 arrested after Nebraska troopers find 170+ pounds of drugs in separate incidents
Dr. Terry Haack, superintendent of Bennington Public Schools, announced his retirement on...
Bennington schools superintendent to retire

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and snow showers to impact Thursday morning commute
Omaha
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hitchcock Pool diving platform removal part of Omaha parks renovations funded bhy ARPA awards...
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes