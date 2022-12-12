Two arrested after Nebraska troopers find more than 170 pounds of drugs in separate incidents

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested for drug-related crimes in separate traffic stops on I-80.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for speeding as it was heading east on I-80 near Maxwell.

The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and the vehicle was searched. The Nebraska State Patrol did not further specify how the trooper had probable cause to search the vehicle. The search allegedly revealed more than 20 pounds of suspected meth in the trunk of the car.

The driver, Edgar Salas-Zarate, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver.

In another incident on Friday at roughly 3:30 p.m. near York, a trooper saw an eastbound Chevrolet Suburban allegedly speeding on I-80.

A K9 alerted for controlled substances during the traffic stop. A search allegedly revealed 157 pounds of suspected marijuana in duffle bags.

The driver, Emilee Beauchemin, 24, of San Simeon, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

Edgar Salas-Zarate (left) and Emilee Beauchemin were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol...
Edgar Salas-Zarate (left) and Emilee Beauchemin were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after separate traffic stops led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs.(Lincoln County Jail/ York County Jail)

