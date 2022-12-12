Trump to release book of letters amid 2024 campaign

The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues as he grapples with two federal probes. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, WZTV, WLUK, DEPT OF JUSTICE, NPR)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is planning to release a book next year showcasing his private correspondence with celebrities and international icons.

Sources say it will be similar to Trump’s first post-White House book that was a collection of more than 300 photographs from his time in office with captions he wrote himself.

The book of letters will have reproductions of letters written to, or by, Trump over the last few decades.

It’s said to include correspondence with Elton John, Michael Jackson and Princess Diana.

It’s not clear if it will include letters Trump exchanged with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump has previously boasted of his letters with Kim.

The letters were among a trove of government documents, some highly classified, that Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

The Justice Department is investigating the former president for possibly mishandling classified documents and presidential records.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater

Latest News

A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
A new art installation at the Gene Leahy Mall
New art installed at Gene Leahy Mall
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge
Strong winds, damaging hail and tornadoes are a possibility for the South.
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market