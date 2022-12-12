Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Damp & chilly start to an active week of weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with fog in many spots and temperatures very close to 32 degrees. Thankfully most of us will stay just above 32 even in the thickest fog this morning but watch for isolate slick spots as you drive through the worst of the fog. Overall expect a cloudy, damp and chilly day otherwise with temperatures that just don’t move much.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Shower chances really start to pick up after 6pm tonight and will continue on and off overnight into Tuesday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible tonight. Tuesday looks to be soggy to start with some afternoon drying likely.

Rain Chances Today (WOWT)

Tuesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Overall the rain could be heavy at times and I love the odds for most of the metro to get between 0.5″ and 1.0″ of chilly rain from this round of rain through early Tuesday afternoon.

Potential rainfall (WOWT)

That’s great news for the whole area! Now for the cold side of this system on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will likely have flurries moving through but nothing more. Thursday is likely to be our best chance of snow with on and off snow showers that would likely be slow to accumulate as the day goes along. They’ll likely be wind driven but as of now I don’t see major impacts from this side of the system for us. I’ll continue to watch the trend as the system moves in.

Thursday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Several wind days are likely this week too. Every day will have wind gusts up to 30 mph but a couple days, likely Tuesday & Thursday, will have gusts as high as 40-45 mph at times.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

