Omaha Public Schools to review changes to student bus ride policy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is expected to discuss the district’s planned school bus changes at its meeting Monday.

The board meets at 6 p.m. at the OPS Teacher and Administration Center building, located at 3215 Cuming Street. OPS also livestreams its meetings on its website.

Fueled by a driver shortage, the district is recommending updates that could mean some children won’t be able to ride a bus anymore, depending on their home’s distance from the school. If your student is still able to ride the bus, they may need to walk further to the bus stop — up to eight blocks total for high schoolers.

Because of the driver shortage, the district says buses are not arriving on time, making kids late going to and from school, and leaving families wondering when the bus will arrive.

The recommendation includes the following changes to current student busing parameters:

Eligible distance for busing for elementary students would increase from 1 mile home-to-school distance to 1.5 miles; and from 1.5 miles to 2 miles for middle school students.

Bus stop ranges would increase by two blocks for each grade level, putting the maximum walking distance to a bus stop at four blocks for elementary students, six blocks for middle-school students, and eight blocks for high schoolers.

Increasing the number of students scheduled per bus

OPS families were notified last week that the district was pushing for adjustments to student transportation policies as a means of addressing ongoing issues stemming from a shortage of qualified drivers.

Some district parents have expressed concerns over the new changes. Many recognize the district needs to make some sort of change, but aren’t sure if this is the right move.

The district held meetings last week to review the proposed policy with student families. Monday evening, OPS is slated to talk about the recommendation and possibly take a vote.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.