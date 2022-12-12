Man accused of driving through Omaha Halloween event appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a barricade and into a crowded Halloween event has a preliminary hearing.

Dontavius Levering, 31, appeared in Douglas County Court Monday morning.

Dontavius Levering (Omaha Police Department)

Judge Darryl Lowe ordered the case to go to trial in district court. A trial date has not been set yet. Levering’s bond remains at $500,000.

Levering is facing charges of attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The charges come after he allegedly refused an officer’s commands to stop his car while he was driving through a crowd.

An officer shot Levering three times during the incident. Levering was sent to the hospital in serious condition and was later arrested and formally charged.

Levering was the only person injured in the incident.

