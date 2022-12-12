New art installed at Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Driving downtown Monday, you may have seen a huge head -- quite literally.

This newest art piece is being installed at the Gene Leahy Mall. It’s a June Kaneko bronze head sculpture.

All of the art at Gene Leahy has been selected by an art committee comprised of several art-involved community members. It’s part of MECA’s push to elevate as many local artists and contractors as possible.

“All of these pieces that we have here in the park are intended to withstand our weather, people touching them, be of materials and hardy enough that they can withstand or be somewhat public-proof,” said Katie Bassett MECA’s vice president of parks. “We hope that people come and take many pictures with it, enjoy it and learn more about public art as well.”

This particular piece will be up in a day or two -- so, for the time being, expect some construction around there. The Gene Leahy Mall now has eight art pieces.

