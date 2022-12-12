Crawford delivers 10th straight career knockout in front of home crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In his first fight in Omaha since 2018, WBO Welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford dropped Russian boxer David Avanesyan in the sixth round Saturday night at the CHI Health Center to retain his title. The win improved the Omaha native to 39-0.

”When you look at the history of me fighting in Omaha, it’s always a big crowd,” said Crawford after Saturday night’s fight. " This is the biggest crowd I would say-- you know-- over 14,000. 13,000, 14,000. So you know they really came out to see this.”

Before becoming what many consider as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Crawford was told he was never going to make it in the boxing if he stayed in Omaha.

”I had heard it all. I had managers try to take me away from Omaha from the start,” said Crawford. “I looked at Bo [Mac] and said we’re going to make it from here. You know and that’s what we did because we set our mind to it. We had a goal. We had a mission. And we stuck to the game plan.”

When it comes to Crawford’s next fight, the 35-year-old said he hopes to be back in the ring by April or May. Prior to deciding to Avanesyan, Crawford was working on a deal to battle unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. The deal ultimately fell through.

”I don’t have to give no message to nobody. Everybody see what I’ve done in the welterweight division. Everybody see who I’ve been calling out. Everybody know what Terence Crawford brings to the table,” said Crawford

