Bennington schools superintendent to retire

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Bennington Public Schools will retire at the end of the school year.

Dr. Terry Haack’s announcement will be made official at the board meeting on Monday night, followed by a vote to amend his contract to reflect the Spring 2023 end date. Haack has served as the Bennington superintendent for 19 years, according to a release from the district.

“Dr. Haack has shared what a true honor it has been to serve the Bennington community,” the release states. “He expressed sincere appreciation to both past and present board members and employees for their dedication to students, staff, parents and the community as they have worked to fulfill the District’s mission of providing all students with educational opportunities in a safe and caring environment.”

The board plans to use a search firm to find his successor.

“Details and a timeline will be shared with the community at a later date,” the release states.

Under’s Haack leadership, the district has grown from a one-building school educating about 600 students in 2004 to the 4,000 students in eight buildings that make up the district today.

Among other programs implemented during his tenure, the district has added AP classes, life-skills classes, summer school, dual-credit opportunities, and implemented “the three Cs” graduation requirement.

Bennington students are scoring 10-35 points higher than state averages on NSCAS tests and three points higher on ACTs than the state average.

Additionally, five bond issues have passed in the Bennington district “to accommodate the growing community,” although the most recent effort to obtain $153 million to build a new high school failed by a large margin on the November ballot after some taxpayers expressed concerns about rising school debt.

The vote also created a shake-up on the school board: President Mark Byers lost his seat on the board, and there are three new board members starting in January — two of whom ran against the bond.

Reporters Brian Mastre and Mike McKnight contributed to this report.

