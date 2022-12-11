West Omaha man found dead in Cass County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead.

Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say he was found dead Friday in Cass County.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says an autopsy will be performed to find the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.