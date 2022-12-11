West Omaha man found dead in Cass County

A man who was missing has been found dead
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead.

Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say he was found dead Friday in Cass County.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says an autopsy will be performed to find the exact cause of death.

