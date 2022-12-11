Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%.

Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19 cases are at their highest since August.

