Three Rivers Public Health reports high levels of COVID-19 in Fremont wastewater

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department said COVID-19 levels in Fremont’s wastewater measured between 80-100%.

Health officials say the measurement could indicate a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Last week, wastewater surveillance showed very high SARS-CoV-2 levels in Fremont (80 to 100%), the virus that causes... Posted by Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

In nearby Douglas County, health officials reported last week that reports of new COVID-19 cases are at their highest since August.

