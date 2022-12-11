TC Energy provides update on Kansas oil spill

TOPEKA. Kan. (WOWT) - An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas has shut down a major pipeline from Canada through the Plains and to the Texas Gulf Coast.

Canadian-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure.

It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City.

The company estimated the spill at about 14,000 barrels.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said no wells providing drinking water were affected and that the oil didn’t move into larger waterways.

Sunday, TC Energy provided an update on its response to the spill. The company says it has more than 250 personnel working on response and recovery.

Repair planning and shoreline assessments are also underway. Air quality is also being monitored, and the company claims that at this time there are no adverse health or public concerns.

“As always, the health and safety of our onsite staff and personnel, our community neighbors, and mitigating risk to the environment remains our primary focus,” the company said in the update. “We are working with local and state environmental agencies to develop incident-specific Wildlife Management Plans, including specialists to care for impacted wildlife.”

What caused the spill still isn’t known. TC Energy says it continues to investigate the cause.

A timeline to restart the pipeline has not been determined yet, and TC Energy says it will resume service when it’s safe and with the approval of the regulator.

