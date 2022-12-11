Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
WOWT CB MALL PROGRESS
Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s

Latest News

47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in custody
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule returning from moon to cap test flight
A nonprofit prepares for an annual fundraiser
Nebraska nonprofit hosts bicycle tour to fund scholarships for high school students
A nonprofit prepares for an annual fundraiser
Omaha area nonprofit prepares for annual bike ride