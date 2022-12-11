Nebraska nonprofit hosts bicycle tour to fund scholarships for high school students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Joy and excitement filled the room as many Nebraskans prepare for their annual bike ride for the summer of 2023.

Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska is a nonprofit that will host the annual bike ride. They promote a non-competitive bicycle tour that provides a safe and fully supported ride for cyclists of all ages.

Doug Scherlie is the BRAN president and bike tour director he said this bike ride is a week-long event that allows him and other cyclists to visit different towns in Nebraska.

“We’ve been doing this for a good number of years where we know how to do it and make it more comfortable and more enjoyable,” Scherlie said.

They plan to start in Benkelman and end in Ashland.

“We’ve had a lot of interaction over the years with a lot of these towns so we have a lot of favorites to call on.”

However, they have a reason for visiting these towns. They want to provide scholarships to high school seniors in Nebraska. These scholarships give an opportunity for students to attend trade schools, universities, and post-secondary institutions.

“It varies through the years, but there are $1,500 per town.”

Mary Passmore is a cyclist that has participated in the bike ride for years. She’s excited to be a part of a greater cause.

“I think doing these rides and those proceeds and helping those kids further their education is the best thing,” Passmore said.

