Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.

A day later the truck was found near Modale, Iowa and was involved in an accident. The truck was a total loss. The driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

On Dec. 8, Omaha Police arrested 45-year-old Sherry Young of Shenandoah, Iowa on an active warrant out of Fremont County in connection to the stolen vehicle.

Sherry Young, 45 (Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Young was sent to Fremont County Jail and is held on $20,000 bond. She is charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft. Other charges are pending.

