David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, sunny afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies and frosty conditions as you head out the door early this morning in the metro. Some pockets of fog across parts of southern Iowa into northwest Missouri, but that fog should erode throughout the morning. Expect plenty of sunshine around the Omaha metro through the day, though temperatures will be rather chilly this morning. We’ll be in the 20s through 10am, but should make the jump into the low 40s this afternoon. Winds won’t be too much of an issue, but southeast breezes of 10-15mph will be possible by the afternoon.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds increase tonight as a strong storm system pushes into the Plains states. The clouds will keep temperatures from getting too cold overnight, with lows around 30 degrees. Strong southeast winds will develop on Monday, gusting up to 30mph at times. Expect cloudy skies all day with chilly conditions, highs only topping out around 40 degrees. While most of the day will be dry, some drizzle or light showers may develop by late afternoon into the evening.

Stormy weather to star the week (WOWT)

More widespread rain and perhaps a few storms are possible Monday night into Tuesday as the storm system really takes shape across western Nebraska. Significant moisture will stream in from the south along with some warmer air helping to feed those showers and storms. The strong winds will continue into Tuesday, helping to give temperatures a brief boost to around 50 Tuesday afternoon. We may actually get a break in the rain as temperatures rise, but it will remain very windy in the afternoon hours.

Drying out Tuesday afternoon (WOWT)

A cold front will push through Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing the winter chill back to the area. While we may see a few flurries, any significant snow will remain to our north. The storm system will be very slow to leave the region, still producing flurries and snow showers into Thursday. Windy and cold weather will persist as well. Very cold conditions are expected to settle in behind the storm system, with highs likely only in the 20s for the upcoming weekend.

Light snow showers possible in Omaha, significant snows to our northwest (WOWT)

