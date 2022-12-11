David’s Evening Forecast - Busy week ahead with rain, storms, even snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies helped to warm temperatures into the middle 40s this afternoon around the metro, but sun may be hard to come by for the rest of the week as a major storm system brings fog, rain, storms, and heavy snow to the Plains and Midwest. Skies are clear early this evening with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Expect clouds to roll in by late evening, with some patchy fog developing as we head through the overnight. Temperatures should settle around 30 degrees tonight.

Fog likely by morning (WOWT)

Some dense fog is possible by morning, potentially making the morning commute a little difficult at times. With temperatures right around the freezing mark, the fog may deposit a bit of light icing on trees, desk, railings, and other elevated surfaces. It’s possible there may be a few slick spots on the roads as well, particularly bridges and overpasses, though that shouldn’t be a major problem.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Fog should thin out by midday, but clouds will not be going anywhere. Expect the gray skies to stick around all day long. That will make it tough to warm much, with temperatures only slowly climbing into the upper 30s for the metro area. Outside of the morning fog, dry conditions are expected for most of the day. However, patchy drizzle may develop by late afternoon, with a few showers in the evening.

Stormy weather to star the week (WOWT)

Better rain chances develop Monday night into Tuesday morning with widespread showers and evening a few thunderstorms likely. It will be a cold rain, with temperatures in the mid-30s for much of the area. Showers and storms will likely continue through midday Tuesday before we see a bit of a break in the rain. Total rainfall amounts of 1/4 to 1/2 inch are possible, some much needed moisture for the area. Temperatures may actually spike into the upper 40s briefly Tuesday afternoon before the colder air returns.

Heavy snows in western Nebraska (WOWT)

The major storm system responsible for the rain and storms will slowly spin into South Dakota, pushing the cold air back into our area for Wednesday and Thursday. Some significant snows are likely with this storm across western Nebraska into the Dakotas where Blizzard Warnings are already in place. Some spots could pick up over a foot of snow. However, the bulk of that snow stays to our northwest with only flurries or light snow showers expected through Thursday in the Omaha area.

Major winter storm in the northern Plains (WOWT)

Much colder air will push in behind the storm system. Highs on Friday and Saturday likely drop into the 20s with overnight lows in the teens. Even colder weather is possible next week with a few overnight lows in the in the single digits.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.