60th annual Ruth Sokolof Christmas shopping party helps visually impaired kids

A shopping day for the visually impaired
By Erin Hartley
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday dozens of kids were treated to a special shopping spree.

This was all for the 60th annual Ruth Sokolof Christmas shopping party.

The event gives visually impaired kids the chance to do some holiday shopping. They’re each paired up with a high school volunteer who helps guide them from store to store around Westroads mall. They’re given a chunk of change to spend, courtesy of the Nebraska Foundation.

Bryleigh and her shopping buddies, Aya and Regina, picked out some gifts.

Ruth’s daughter Karen says her mom’s goal was to make sure visually impaired kids were able to have a joy-filled holiday.

“Some moms have come up to me and said it’s their favorite day of the whole year, so they really look forward to it. So that would make my mom very happy,” says Karen Javitch.

Ruth Sokolof and Bernice Wilson started the preschool at J.P. Lord School, which was for visually impaired children in the 1950′s.

They finished the day with a pizza party and got to meet Santa Claus.

“I really enjoyed it my freshman year and I think it just opened my eyes to something I’ve never had the chance to experience, so why not do it again,” says Aya Khayati.

