47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in custody

(Source: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - A 47-year-old inmate died in custody over the weekend.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Robert Weindorff, 47, died Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp.

Weindorff was sentenced to 3-10 years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, including possession and distribution of a controlled substance. His sentence started Feb. 2, 2022.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. The Department of Correctional Services says Weindorff was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
WOWT CB MALL PROGRESS
Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s

Latest News

A nonprofit prepares for an annual fundraiser
Nebraska nonprofit hosts bicycle tour to fund scholarships for high school students
A nonprofit prepares for an annual fundraiser
Omaha area nonprofit prepares for annual bike ride
Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
A man who was missing has been found dead
Missing man found dead in Cass County