47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - A 47-year-old inmate died in custody over the weekend.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Robert Weindorff, 47, died Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp.

Weindorff was sentenced to 3-10 years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, including possession and distribution of a controlled substance. His sentence started Feb. 2, 2022.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. The Department of Correctional Services says Weindorff was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation.

