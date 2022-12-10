Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 9
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an arrest in a missing person case, a church threatened with a note, and the investigation into a possible serial killer.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 9.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Defunct contractor promises refunds
Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays.
5. Search continues for Cari Allen
The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill.
4. Another Omaha church threatened with note
Two area churches - one serving as a student center - were threatened with notes.
3. Iowa serial killer investigation continues near Bartlett
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that an exhaustive search of a property near Bartlett has turned up no evidence of a serial killer.
2. EXCLUSIVE: Belize man says he turned in Aldrick Scott
He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.
1. Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court
The interim head football coach is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
