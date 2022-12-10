Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 9

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an arrest in a missing person case, a church threatened with a note, and the investigation into a possible serial killer.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 9.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Defunct contractor promises refunds

Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays.

5. Search continues for Cari Allen

The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill.

6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours.

4. Another Omaha church threatened with note

Two area churches - one serving as a student center - were threatened with notes.

3. Iowa serial killer investigation continues near Bartlett

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that an exhaustive search of a property near Bartlett has turned up no evidence of a serial killer.

2. EXCLUSIVE: Belize man says he turned in Aldrick Scott

He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.

1. Former Huskers coach Mickey Joseph appears in court

The interim head football coach is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
2. Second Omaha church threatened with note
3. EXCLUSIVE: Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott to authorities
4. Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
5. Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
6. Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Reward for missing man

5. New life to former mall

4. McDonald’s cheap burgers

3. Man arrested in connection to Cari Allen disappearance

2. Passengers stranded

1. Cockroaches at Popeyes

