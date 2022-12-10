Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 9

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 9.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill.

6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours.

Two area churches - one serving as a student center - were threatened with notes.

A second Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that an exhaustive search of a property near Bartlett has turned up no evidence of a serial killer.

Iowa law enforcement were at a residence in Fremont County on Wednesday.

He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.

He told 6 News he turned Scott in because we wanted to protect and serve, but he also said he feels he’s entitled to a reward.

The interim head football coach is facing charges stemming from a domestic incident.

Mickey Joseph, the Huskers former interim coach, appeared in court remotely on Thursday.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Reward for missing man

5. New life to former mall

4. McDonald’s cheap burgers

3. Man arrested in connection to Cari Allen disappearance

2. Passengers stranded

1. Cockroaches at Popeyes

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.