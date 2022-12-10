Omaha residents raise concern for lack of school zone signs near Millard North High intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each day from her post at Flowerama, Maureen Holst sees the crush of kids coming and going from Millard North High School.

The flower shop where she works sits right next to 144th and Pacific streets

”It’s very scary for those children, young kids to be crossing,” Holst said.

She’s not the only one worried about the students crossing seven lanes of traffic. We found people online warning others that unlike other schools there are no signs telling drivers to slow down.

6 News reached out to Omaha Public Works and they said it’s been a complete oversight on their end.

They told us they’re now planning to add school zone speed limit signs around Millard North and add school crossing signs to the intersection.

“The intersection on 144th and Pacific is a very busy intersection that’s been recently widened and it’s understandable that it’s a concern crossing an intersection like that especially since it’s by a school,” Reisselman said.

The city’s already made one change this week. City engineer Jeff Reisselman tell us they put in what’s called a Leading Pedestrian Interval. It stops traffic in all directions and gives pedestrians a head start.

“It allows the pedestrians to get out ahead so they’re more visible,” Reisselman said.

We were told the signs should be installed by the start of the second semester.. dropping the speed limit to 25 miles per hour when children are present.

They hope this gives more parents peace of mind.

