Omaha Public Schools to propose bus route changes to Board of Education Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While much of the country is still facing shortages when it comes to student transportation, Omaha Public Schools is trying to make the next school year run smoother.

The district is trying to address some of those challenges by recommending some changes.

Their proposal looks at changing the eligibility line for transportation from one mile to a mile and a half for elementary school students.

For middle school, they’re looking at changing the eligibility line from one and a half miles to two miles.

The number of students being transported would decrease, therefore creating fewer routes to match the number that they know bus drivers can provide.

Additionally, the proposal would change the distance from a house to a bus stop, by adding two blocks.

What that means is an elementary student may have to walk up to four blocks, a middle schooler would be up to six blocks, and a high schooler up to eight blocks to get to their bus stop.

The district held four informational sessions for families to ask questions about the changes.

District staff will officially propose these changes to the Board of Education this Monday.

If they approve, the changes would take effect for the 2023-24 school year.

