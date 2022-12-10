Nebraska State Patrol responds to more than 150 weather-related incidents Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - While the state saw some winter weather on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol was busy responding to more than 150 incidents involving motorists.

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to 46 crashes, 78 motorist assists, and assisted agencies with 24 other responses.

Officials say drivers should take note during inclement weather and drive carefully, especially when first responders are around.

“This is just the beginning of winter weather for the season, so it’s important to be prepared,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s critically important during adverse driving conditions to move over and make room for first responders who are working roadside.”

A Nebraska Department of Transportation worker was hit by a vehicle Thursday while responding to a crash near Sutherland on I-80.

“The people on the roads responding to crashes are always at a higher risk of being struck or in a secondary crash. We urge motorists to use extra caution, put the phones down, reduce your speed, and move over, especially during winter-driving conditions,” said John Selmer, Director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “Pay attention to the conditions and check the 511 app before you go or have a passenger check for closures and driving conditions.”

At least one crash near Lincoln Friday morning may have also been partially caused by poor weather conditions.

