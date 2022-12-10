Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha

An SUV crashed into a building
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market.

OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday.

A man tells 6 news he saw the driver having seizures, so he grabbed a brick and smashed the back window of the car.

“I crawled in there and she was having stuff in her throat like that, so I kinda pushed her head forward and tried to talk to her more,” said Familia Soto. “We got the door open and that’s when the ambulance and the fire trucks got here.”

No word yet on the driver’s condition or if the crash was caused by a medical incident.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT CB MALL PROGRESS
Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
Seven people say they were left stranded at a Greyhound bus stop in Georgia.
Passengers left stranded at Greyhound bus stop: ‘We came out and they were leaving us’
Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha zoo employee stung by stingray
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

A plan to build affordable housing in Douglas County is discussed
Omaha City Council to vote on affordable housing action plan
Parents raise concern over student pedestrian safety
Omaha residents raise concern for lack of school zone signs near Millard North High intersection
Parents raise concern over student pedestrian safety
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80