Former Nebraska state senator Patrick Engel dies at 90

A former Nebraska state legislator has died
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - A former state senator who served in the Nebraska Legislature for 16 years has died.

According to the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, Leo Patrick “Pat” Engel, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, died Tuesday. Engel’s funeral will be held Monday.

Engel was appointed to the Nebraska Legislature in 1993 and served until 2009.

While in office, he served as the Chair of the Executive Board, a member of the Appropriations Committee, and a national board member of the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Before being appointed to the Legislature, he served as a member of both the St. Michael’s and South Sioux City school boards and as a Dakota County Commissioner.

Engel was also a graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and served in the Air Force as an intelligence officer.

