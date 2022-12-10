Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Foggy start to Saturday before sunshine returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cloudy end to the week we’re looking forward to weekend sun... Saturday afternoon will bring clear skies and highs in the 40s, 44 for the Metro. First we have to get through a foggy start. Fog builds in after midnight and will linger as late as 10 AM... The thickest fog will likely impact the region from 6AM to 8AM with very low visibility expected.

Foggy Saturday AM (wowt)

The afternoon brings clearing and Sunday will offer more sun from start to finish and a high near 46. Enjoy the pleasant weekend weather while we have it!

By Monday evening our next system approaches bringing rain chances through Tuesday then a change to snow. This slow moving system has the potential to stick around through next Friday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

