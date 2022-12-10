David’s Morning Forecast - Foggy start, sunshine returns today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Patchy fog developed overnight and continues to stick around this morning. We are seeing pockets of low visibility around the metro, and with temperatures right at the freezing mark there may be a couple of slick spots on the roads so use caution if you’re heading out early this morning. Once the sun has been up for a bit, temperatures should slowly climb away from the freezing mark ending any threat of slick spots. The low clouds and fog will be slow to clear out, taking until mid to late morning before we start to see a little sunshine. Skies should clear out this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be slow to warm this morning, but should make it into the mid-40s this afternoon.

More clouds roll in overnight and into Sunday morning, but the forecast stays dry. Temperatures likely dip into the middle 20s to start the day. With partly sunny skies and a southeast breezy, temperatures should be slightly warmer for much of the area. Highs should make it into the middle if not upper 40s.

A stormier weather pattern moves in for next week, beginning on Monday. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day with increasing winds. A few showers are possible by evening, with much better rain chances Monday night into Tuesday. In fact, some scattered thunderstorms are possible through the day on Tuesday with decent rainfall totals possible. The storm system will wrap up across central Nebraska bringing with it strong winds. Heavy snows are possible north of the storm, mainly in the Dakotas. A cold front will push through our area Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing much colder conditions and possibly some light snow showers. The bulk of the impactful snow does appear that it will stay to our north, but a light coating will be possible.

Much colder weather is likely behind that storm system with highs in the 20s and 30s with lows in the teens for the second half of next week.

